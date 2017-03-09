Police training in Montpelier

You may spot a lot of police activity in Montpelier Thursday. But don't be alarmed, it's all for training purposes.

Montpelier Police and the Vermont State Police are practicing a hostage rescue situation near the National Life building. They say these practices help them prepare for situations where people have weapons and make threats of suicide and homicide.

"It's important that we have those bonds prior coming to these so that everyone knows their role and working together," Vt. State Police Lt. Hugh O'Donnell said.

State police say they do this training with police departments six to eight times a year.

The training is scheduled to wrap up at about 1 p.m.