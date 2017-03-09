UVM basketball tickets sell out in 15 minutes

Tickets are gone for those hoping to watch UVM Basketball punch its ticket to the NCAA tournament.

Fans who couldn't pass up the opportunity to catch the big game lined up out in the cold Thursday morning. The line may return a few hours before tipoff Saturday when students have their chance to grab a piece of glory.

For Catamount fans, championship competition isn't limited to the court. Devotees lined up before the sun came up Thursday to grab tickets to Saturday's America East Championship.

"I think it just speaks to this team and what it means to the community and what this school means to our state," said Jason Young, Ticket Operations director.

Head Coach John Becker and a couple of his players provided an assist, dishing out doughnuts to those in line. At $30 a pop, the ticket office sold out 15 minutes after in-person and online ticket sales began at 9 a.m.

Not everyone made it in time to secure one of the 500 general public tickets for the big game.

"I was pretty sad. My mom, my dad, and my sister were all online trying to get tickets and they were also calling the ticket office, all three of them on separate lines and none of them could get through," said Danielle Cotnoir, UVM Alum.

Linda Parent and her granddaughter didn't have to rush or wait to get their prize with 1,100 passes reserved for season ticket holders like them. The superfan has been a regular in the stands since the Catamounts historic upset win over Syracuse in 2005. Parent's just as giddy to watch the end of this season unfold.

"This is equal to it, I think, just because it was unexpected," said Parent.

Nearly 3,300 people will be on hand to watch the next chapter play out Saturday. Everyone else can watch the game against the University of Albany on ESPN 2.

About 300 tickets are still available for students and go up for grabs at 8 a.m. game day, three hours before the 11 a.m. tipoff.

Despite winning more games than ever before in program history if they lose, they won't make the NCAA tournament. They are guaranteed a spot in the National Invitational Tournament.