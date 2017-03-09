Vermont Attorney General warns of increased IRS scams

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A tax collection scam is increasing in Vermont.

On Thursday Vermont's Attorney General T.J Donovan warned Vermonters of the scam involving fake Internal Revenue Service callers.

His office says scams in general increased by 25 percent last year and the IRS scam is by far the most common, with well over 4,000 complaints in 2016.

In the scam, a caller will say back taxes or outstanding payments are due to the government. Typically the caller will say they are from the IRS or U.S. Treasury and Legal Affairs.

Scams involving tech support, debt collection and online listings aren't as common but were all reported hundreds of times last year. Donovan said people who are targeted should call the Consumer Assistance Program or, if back taxes are actually owed, the IRS.

