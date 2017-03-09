Justice Dooley hears last Vermont Supreme Court case

Quantcast

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Retiring Justice John Dooley heard his last case sitting on the Vermont Supreme Court Thursday.

Dooley's last hearing involved a bank case. Court staff gave him a round of applause in the courtroom after the hearing ended.

Dooley's career on the Supreme Court was just shy of 30 years.

Among his opinions include landmark cases on civil unions and school funding.

His final day at work is scheduled for the end of March.

