Man pleads not guilty in elderly Vt. woman's murder case

An accused killer was in court Thursday for the death of an 81-year-old woman.

Helen Jones was killed in January and the suspect, Timothy Butler, 31, was arrested Wednesday.

Butler was arraigned in Bennington, pleading not guilty to murder charges. He spent less than five minutes in court.

The investigation started back in January after Jones was found stabbed to death in her home on Butler Hill Road. Over the past two months, Vermont State Police say they received a record number of tips regarding the murder.

"We had information that he may have done some work involving tree service-type work at Helen Jone's house," said Maj. Glenn Hall, Vermont State Police.

Police say they received two additional tips from people who said that Butler confessed to killing an elderly woman.

"We have been able to obtain recorded conversations with a person who cooperated with the police and Mr. Butler," said Hall.

In those recordings, Butler admitted to breaking into Jones' house and while inside, he says, "he got scared and one thing led to another."

State police arrested Butler Wednesday, but police remain at his house in Sunderland collecting evidence.

"Right there, across the street from me. I just couldn't believe it," said Krystal Reyes, Sunderland.

Reyes lives across the street from Butler and says she's seen police at that house multiple times in the past year.

"It's scary. It's really scary. You feel like you live in a safe area, but I guess I'm not, you just don't know," said Reyes.

"I've known him for a lot of years. We grew up in the same town, went to the same school. It's just hard to believe. Because I know him and I really didn't think... I wouldn't believe this of him," said Harry Gordon, Butler's friend.

Hall says the investigation is ongoing and there are no other suspects at this time. Bennington County State's Attorney Erica Marthage says investigators took the case very seriously.

"I think I speak for all of us when I say I'm extremely relieved," said Marthage.

