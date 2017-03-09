Health officials: Listeria outbreak kills Vermonter

A listeria outbreak has killed a Vermonter and it's all tied to cheese.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it can likely be traced to a creamery in New York.

The Health Department says the Vermont victim is from Windham County, one of six people infected since September.

Another person from Connecticut also died. The others were hospitalized. The CDC says evidence points to soft raw milk cheese made at Vulto Creamery in Walton, New York, as the likely source of the outbreak.

We know that people have gotten sick in Vermont, New York, Connecticut and Florida. Vulto Creamery has recalled four of its soft raw milk cheeses which are sold nationwide.

"We want them to return it to the store for a refund or to discard it and then it's really important that people clean up their refrigerator where they were storing the cheese, afterwards with hot soapy water because listeria is a bacteria, that's kind of hardy, and it can survive for a long period of time," said Bradley Tompkins, Vermont Health Department.

WCAX News reached out to Vulto Creamery for an interview but had not yet heard back when this story was published. The Health Department would not release the name of the Vermonter who died.

