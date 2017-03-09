Vt. high court considers accused killer's competency

Nearly four years after the murder of Pittsford's Kristen Parker, her family is still sitting in a courtroom. The man accused of killing her is up for trial but has been deemed incompetent twice.

"To allow such a thing would be to give a blueprint to anybody who wants to go out and murder and just hold your breath for 30 seconds and not remember," said David Parker, Kristen's brother.

"These are the highest possible stakes, even higher than guilty and not guilty," said David Tartter, assistant Vermont attorney general.

In front of the Supreme Court, the state argued for a third opportunity to evaluate Parker's then-boyfriend, Christopher Sharrow. Stemming back to July 2013, he's charged with second-degree murder. Sharrow's defense argues he has amnesia, therefore giving him an inadequate defense if he can't remember what allegedly happened.

"What we're talking about here is the case absolutely going away. The defendant going away without any consequence," Tartter said.

A mental health expert hired by the defense and a second appointed by the court have already said Sharrow is incompetent to stand trial. The question now in front of Vermont's justices is whether a lower court was right in granting a third examination by a forensic psychiatrist who would be hired by the state.

"It is fundamental in our criminal justice system to not try or convict or sentence an incompetent person," said Rebecca Turner, the supervising appellate attorney.

Sharrow's defense team argues that Vermont law doesn't allow the state to examine a defendant for competency.

"The government hasn't shown any reason for that," Turner said. "And the statutes don't provide that they can get that access."

Family members of Sharrow's then-girlfriend and alleged victim Kristen Parker say they're frustrated as they near the end of a long road.

"There will always be pain," David Parker said. "But we just hope that eventually there will be some justice that he will have to answer for that night."

Kristen Parker leaves behind three children, who were home when her body was found, and her boyfriend was arrested. Attorneys say it could be months before they receive a decision back from the Supreme Court.

