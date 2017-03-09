Quantcast

Vt. company honored for rebuilding state complex in Waterbury - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. company honored for rebuilding state complex in Waterbury

Posted: Updated:
WATERBURY, Vt. -

A Vermont construction company is being honored for its work rebuilding the Waterbury State Office Complex.

PC Construction won the Associated General Contractors highest honor at this year's convention in Las Vegas.

It's the third such award PC has received.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.