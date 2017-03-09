Police: Man tried to sell $10K worth of stolen jewelry

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say a man has been taken into custody after he tried to sell a jewelry store over $10,000 worth of items that were stolen the day before from a store 40 miles away.

Police said Thursday the items were reported as stolen the day before in a break-in at a Claremont store.

They jailed 23-year-old Ethan Fontaine, of Newport. He's scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

