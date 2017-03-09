Montpelier struggles with dilapidated properties

Urban blight isn't a term you normally associate with Vermont, much less the state capital. But neighbors of the Econo Lodge motel property in Montpelier say that's exactly what it is.

"Do they not see what a deplorable building this is? I mean, we've got to do something," said Natalie Browning, who lives next door on Route 12 in Montpelier.

It's not the motel itself but the owner's former restaurant next door and another building out back. They are eyesores Browning calls unsafe. Two years ago, she was one of half a dozen neighbors bitten by a rabid fox that she believes came from the property.

"It came through the bushes. I thought it was a cat and it was a fox that was rabid and it bit me, tried to bit me twice, bit me on the hand and I ended up at the hospital," Browning said.

She and others we spoke to say they are fed up and that the area attracts drug dealing and the homeless.

"It reflects bad on the city of Montpelier and the state of Vermont," Browning said.

The problem has gone on for years, as well as questions about the city's statutory authority to condemn the building.

"We don't have anything in Montpelier. So it's clearly something we lack. We should not as a community have to accept in our city an unsafe, dilapidated structure that acts as a blight on the neighborhood," Mayor John Hollar said.

At the urging of the city, the Vermont Division of Fire Safety in January issued an administrative penalty to the owner for failing to submit a cleanup and site improvement plan. The fine: just $250. Probably not much of an incentive to clean up the property that the mayor says is filled with asbestos.

State officials say they've done all they can and it's now up to the city to act.

City officials say efforts to communicate with the owner have gone nowhere. We tried to contact the owner but were told he was unavailable.

Mayor Hollar hopes to borrow from the playbook of other communities that have more experience with blight.

"Looking at other ordinances that other communities have adopted to try to create something that has teeth and forces the owner to either address it or take it down or if he doesn't, that the city will," Hollar said.

If nothing else works, Hollar says going to the Legislature is a possibility, although that could be awkward. Neighbors say the motel is also a popular spot for lawmakers.