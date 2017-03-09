Quantcast

Vermont's education secretary talks school consolidation - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont's education secretary talks school consolidation

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

What school consolidation could mean for Vermont students and taxpayers and what it's like to serve under governors of different parties.

Keith McGilvery spoke with Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe on "The :30."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.