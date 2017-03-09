McNall ready for NCAA debut

Thursday, March 9th

St. Michael's standout Lindsay McNall will take to the water Thursday morning at the NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

The senior from Colchester will compete in the 100-yard backstroke Thursday, then race in the 200 back on Friday. The trials for each event take place in the morning. The top 16 finishers in the trials advance to the finals that evening.

McNall is the first swimmer in St. Mike's history to qualify for the NCAA Championships and the first member of the swimming and diving team in 31 years to compete at the NCAA meet. McNall owns eight records at St. Michael's and has 102 career victories in both individual and team races. This will be the biggest stage she has competed on...and the final races of her stellar career, but McNall is trying to stay focused on the task at hand.

"As far as it being my last races ever, I'm trying not to think too much about that and just going to the meet and racing and having a lot of fun.", said McNall. "Just to be surrounded by that elite level of athletes and coaches is going to be a lot of fun, and that fact that it's just me and two other people from our conference is also kind of cool. We are the representatives of the Northeast-10, and I am St. Michael's, so I'm looking forward to hopefully showing them what we have."