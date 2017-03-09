Chief: Outside demonstrators involved in college protest

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) - A police chief investigating a protest that turned violent at a Vermont college says some of the people involved were not students.

Several hundred protesters at Middlebury College shouted down guest speaker Charles Murray, a social scientist who wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence. The college moved the March 2 talk to another location and live-streamed it, but it was drowned out by protesters.

The college says a group of demonstrators angrily confronted Murray, a professor and a college administrator as they were leaving campus. It says someone pulled the professor's hair and she was treated for a neck injury and a concussion.

Police are investigating allegations a car was damaged.

Middlebury police Chief Thomas Hanley said Thursday investigators are talking to at least a dozen witnesses.

