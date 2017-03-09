Vermonters tackle opioid crisis with art

Vermonters are tackling the opioid crisis with a new strategy: art.

The American Institute of Graphic Arts Vermont launched a challenge for artists to make posters about addiction. The goal is for community members to create designs that will increase awareness about the ongoing epidemic.

"When you think about this crisis, there's not really a unifying visual. There's not really one work of art or icon that gets folks engaged and that folks can really respond to and that hits that nerve that makes people to want to know more. So I wanted this to be the starting point of a longer discussion," said Colleen Clark, AIGA Vermont.

"Drawing something describing how I feel or an experience that I went through, I believe that it would catch somebody's attention," said Erica Conchieri, Essex Junction.

Posters will debut at the Maglianero café in Burlington May 5. They'll then be distributed and displayed around the state.