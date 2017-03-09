NH police chief found dead prompts investigation

A New Hampshire police chief was found dead in his home Thursday.

Chief Brian Costa of the Keene Police Department's autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The New Hampshire State Police say they're investigating the facts and circumstances of the untimely death.

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, released a statement that says in part: "I want to express my deepest condolences to the family of Chief Brian Costa. A dedicated public servant, Brian was among the brave men and women of our police force who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. For that, we are grateful."

WCAX News spoke with Keene City Councilor Mitchell Greenwald, who has worked with the chief for about 20 years. He says Costa was a dad who was an active member of the community with a positive attitude. Greenwald says it's a sad day in Keene.

"Very, very nice guy. Very approachable. Would wear the uniform, would walk the streets. Was not just an office chief, but a man of the people. Ran a very good department. It's a terrible loss," said Greenwald.

The New Hampshire State Police also released a statement saying they are saddened by the chief's death and offering condolences and support to his family and the department.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking for tips as part of their investigation. If you have information you're asked to call New Hampshire State Police.