BFA, North Country win boys hockey titles

Thursday, March 9th

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- BFA-St. Albans and North Country claimed boys hockey state championships Thursday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

In the Division One final, the second seeded Bobwhites edged top seed Spaulding 2-1 to win it's second straight state crown.

Fourth seed Harwood outlasted number two Harwood 4-3 in the Division Two title game.  It's the Falcons first championship since 2001.

