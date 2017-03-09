BFA, North Country win boys hockey titles

Thursday, March 9th
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- BFA-St. Albans and North Country claimed boys hockey state championships Thursday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
In the Division One final, the second seeded Bobwhites edged top seed Spaulding 2-1 to win it's second straight state crown.
Fourth seed Harwood outlasted number two Harwood 4-3 in the Division Two title game. It's the Falcons first championship since 2001.
