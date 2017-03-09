Quantcast

Williamstown, Hazen set up state final rematch

Thursday, March 9th

BARRE, Vt. --  Williamstown and Hazen will meet in the Division Three boys basketball state final for the second year in a row after earning semifinal victories Thursday night at the Barre Auditorium.

Top seed Williamstown ran past number four Windsor 71-48, while Hazen, seeded second, edged number three Twin Valley 56-53.

Last season, Hazen snapped Williamstown's four year state title streak with a twenty point win in the championship game.

This year's state final will take place Saturday night at 7:30pm at the Aud.

