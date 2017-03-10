Quantcast

Vt. Cheesemaker wins big

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt. -

Top honors for a Vermont cheesemaker.

Vermont Creamery picked up three awards from the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

Vanilla Crème Fraîche won "Best in Class." Cultured Butter with Sea Salt and Maple and St. Albans finished third in their categories.

This year's contest had more than 2,300 entries.

