Vermont family keeps goat as house pet

Many pet owners in Vermont have a dog or a cat. But we found a Vermont couple with those animals and one more, one you probably wouldn't expect in the living room.

Friends and family reacted the same way we did when we found out that the Autry family is raising a goat. But Jasper James is no pooch.

Just to give you some perspective, Melissa is just shy of 5-feet-5-inches tall. Standing next to J.J., he is about 4-feet tall. When he gets on the counter, he's about 7-feet tall. Once J.J. moved in two years ago, it didn't matter how tall he was. Sharon Autry says she simply fell head over hooves. The goat wanders through the kitchen and living room just like the other five pups in the house. But, there are differences, like J.J. drinks out of his own cup!

"I taught him how to shake hands," Sharon said. "One on one side, one on the other."

Harlen, J.J.'s other owner, says the goat can even get on the counter and open the top cabinet. It's wild shenanigans like that that inspire Autry's artwork. Recently, the muralist started a comic book strip, hoping one day the adventures of J.J. will be published and shared all over. It will show a barn animal living in a house, something people don't normally do.

J.J. is also the mascot for the children's ministry at the family's local church.