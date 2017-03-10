Regulators: Swanton Wind can seek deal under current rule

SWANTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's utilities regulator has ruled that the developers of a Swanton wind project cannot obtain a long-term price contract with utilities under an expired power purchase program.

Swanton Wind asked the state Public Service Board two years ago to authorize a long-term, stabilized contract with all Vermont utilities. The request was submitted a year before the developer filed for permits needed to begin construction.

Green Mountain Power sought to have the petition dismissed, saying the contract would have been based on outdated rates and proved too expensive for utility customers.

Vermont Public Radio reports regulators sided with the utility, saying the developer can apply for contracts under the current rule.

Plans call for building seven turbines.

Developers have said the project would power about 7,300 households.

