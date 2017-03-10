Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman to speak at St. Michael's College

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - St. Michael's College has announced that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is delivering the school's commencement address this spring.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., who graduated from St. Michael's in 1977, will speak at the May 14 graduation.

The Burlington Free Press reports that Dunford will receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters at this year's commencement.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is the senior ranking member of the Armed Forces, who is the principal military adviser to the president.

