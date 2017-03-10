Quantcast

New York speeds processing of licensing for military spouses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is making it easier for some military spouses to go to work after moving to the state.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said Thursday the state is offering expedited licensing for professionals who hold an out-of-state professional license in certain fields.

Military spouses who move because a husband or wife is transferred also will get a 50 percent break on application fees.

The expedited licensing is available for spouses who hold out-of-state professional licenses that have requirements similar to those in New York state. Those include certain medical professions.

