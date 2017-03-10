Cuomo bolsters law enforcement training to combat hate crime

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's law enforcement corps have received additional training to combat hate crimes in light of recent threats made against Jewish communities across the country.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than 120 members of state and local law enforcement participated in a four-day training session to identify and investigate hate crimes.

The training lasted Monday through Thursday and included presentations from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District, the FBI and the Anti-Defamation League.

Cuomo has also created a $25 million grant program for security at religious schools and launched a hate crimes text line for residents to report incidents.

