Conditions good for spring skiing through the month

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) - An association representing a number of New Hampshire's alpine and cross-country ski resorts says conditions are good for spring skiing.

Ski NH executive director Jessyca Keeler says a combination of natural snowfall accumulation paired with lots of snowmaking has resulted in deep bases on the slopes.

She says skiing is expected throughout March, and that a number of ski areas are planning to be open in April.

One of the most popular rites of the season is pond skimming, where skiers and snowboarders, usually decked out in costume, attempt to skim across a pond of freezing water. Events are being held throughout the month and early April at a number of resorts.

