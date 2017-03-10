Health officials: Trumpcare plan could cause problems for Vermonters

Key Scott administration leaders say they hope Trumpcare can fix existing health care problems rather than creating new ones, but that's not the case right now. As it stands, Agency of Human Services Secretary Al Gobeille says insurance costs and the number of uninsured in Vermont would rise. By 2020, the Medicaid budget would face $200 million in budget pressure under the GOP health plan in Congress.

Gobeille says Obamacare had its problems, but the proposal on the table compounds them.

"The Affordable Care Act, to many, has not been affordable, making it less affordable will not encourage folks to remain signed up or get people to sign up," said Gobeille.

Gobeille says poor and young Vermonters would likely be hit hardest by the proposed changes. The total amount of cash available for subsidies would be decreased while more people could take advantage which would help some middle-class individuals. The parts considered to be the scariest by health care experts though would not take effect for a few years.

Gobeille says there are three big problems particular to Vermont:

1. We have high premiums.

2. The median income here is fairly high making subsidies less effective.

3. Insurance coverage costs here are not on sliding scales for age, while the new proposed subsidies are.

A single 27-year-old on Vermont Health Connect making about $25,000 a year could see his or her costs go up by more than $2,500.

A family of four making $51,000 could see its costs rise by more than $4,000.

The winners would be those who newly qualify for assistance. A 60-year-old single person making $75,000 could see their costs shrink from $6,200 to just over $2,000.