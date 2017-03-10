Health officials: Trumpcare plan could cause problems for Vermonters

The state is reminding boaters to be aware of a new law that went into effect this year that prohibits the transport of aquatic plants on their trailers and other measures aimed at combating the spread of invasive...
The state is reminding boaters to be aware of a new law that went into effect this year that prohibits the transport of aquatic plants on their trailers and other measures aimed at combating the spread of invasive species.
Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible but will increase presence next week.
Lebanon Police determined that the threat was not credible but will increase presence next week.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.
Police say the teenagers, 15 and 16, stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
Police say the teenagers, 15 and 16, stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.
Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
Once standing proudly at the Shaftsbury home, an apple tree and a birch were no match for a strong storm.
Police say the victim woke up to a man standing over him with a gun pointed at him.
Police say the victim woke up to a man standing over him with a gun pointed at him.
How do asparagus french fries sound?
How do asparagus french fries sound?
Local book store owners say the local movement keeps them going,
Local book store owners say the local movement keeps them going,