Police: Vergennes man targeted hikers' cars

A Vergennes man was in court Friday charged with burglary and thefts, including targeting hikers' cars at trailheads.

Vermont State police say Jake Desjadon, 30, was spotted on surveillance video near where an ATV and trailer were stolen from Ferrisburgh in February.

Then Wednesday, police found that ATV in Essex and spotted Desjadon on surveillance video. They say they searched Desjadon's storage locker on Main Street in Vergennes Wednesday and found a bunch of other stolen property, including items taken during burglaries and smash and grabs from cars parked at area trailheads.

Thursday, police found Desjadon hiding on the roof of his apartment building in Vergennes and arrested him.

One of his alleged victims who was in court Friday claims Desjadon stole about $10,000 worth of jewelry from her Bristol apartment.

"My landlord was fixing some black mold that he had put off in the apartment and he let Jake in to fix things up and I came home and all of my jewelry was gone. I felt violated," said Rebecca West of Middlebury.

Desjadon faces a slew of charges, the most serious of which can carry up to 15 years in jail. He was held on $75,000 bail. Police say more charges are expected.