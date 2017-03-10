Boost for senior housing in South Burlington city center

State and local leaders announced a half-million-dollar boost to South Burlington's new city center.

The federal Community Development Block grant of $525,000 is set to help construct a new 39-unit senior housing development. It will be located on Market Street in the city's tax increment finance district. The new development will also house small businesses and the Vermont SASH program.

It's among multiple projects that have been on the table as the city tries to construct a more central downtown area.

"This location is going to be ideal for residents. It's going to be close to medical services, public transportation and shopping," said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.

The senior housing complex is estimated to cost about $6 million to build and some units will serve low-income Vermonters.

Cathedral Square, the nonprofit provider behind the project, says demand is high for senior housing in the area. They say 800 people are currently on a waiting list in Franklin and Chittenden counties.