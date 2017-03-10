Vt. tax refunds will take longer this year

Vermont tax officials say it may take longer than normal for you to get your tax refund this year. They say that's because they're trying to protect you from fraud.

Vermont Tax Commissioner Kaj Samson told us the department warned people the delay is because of security protocols put in place to fish out scammers. But exactly how long it will take to get your refund may vary from case to case.

It looks like some of the extra precautions may be working. The IRS reports that nationwide the number of identity theft victims was cut nearly in half last year, with 376,000 victims. The agency reports it stopped almost 1 million fraudulent returns from being issued, totaling more than $6 million.