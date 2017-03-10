'Mister Sister' opens in Winooski

Controversy over Vermont's new and only gay bar that just opened in Winooski. Its name, "Mister Sister," has caused dispute and divide.

The bar was expecting a crowd of protesters when it opened but that didn't happen. They also, however, are expecting a big crowd to support them and attend their opening night.

The controversy all started after the former bar, Oak45, closed and the owner said he was recreating it as Vermont's only gay bar. The new name, "Mister Sister," sparked backlash and upset because some say the name offends transgender women. In addition, some board members of the Burlington LGBTQ-representing organization, the Pride Center, resigned citing frustrations as the organization evaluated taking a stance on the name.

The owner, a gay man himself, says his motive was not to be offensive, but rather inclusive. He says he's worked hard on the renovations and changes.

"The aesthetic is different. We're going to have a broader menu, but a little bit less specialized. We're still going to have fantastic wines, just not quite as many. We're going to have dancing, there's going to be some form of entertainment every night of the week, except Sundays when we're closed," said Craig McGaughan.

Friday's opening started with a ribbon cutting, a drag show and a DJ starting at 8 p.m.

Winooski Police stepped up patrols in the area Friday night. The bar has also established some security at the door to keep everyone safe.

