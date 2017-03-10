Quantcast

Cliffs closed to protect peregrine falcons - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Cliffs closed to protect peregrine falcons

Posted: Updated:
RUTLAND, Vt. -

It's that time of year again. Peregrine falcons will be nesting in the Green Mountain National Forest, so the forest service is closing down cliff sites to protect the birds' habitat.

The Rattlesnake Cliff area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area in Rochester will be off-limits starting Wednesday. They will be closed down until Aug. 1.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.