Cliffs closed to protect peregrine falcons

It's that time of year again. Peregrine falcons will be nesting in the Green Mountain National Forest, so the forest service is closing down cliff sites to protect the birds' habitat.
The Rattlesnake Cliff area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area in Rochester will be off-limits starting Wednesday. They will be closed down until Aug. 1.
News
Quick Links
WCAX-TV
PO Box 4508
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.