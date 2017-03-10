NH town to decide whether husband, wife will serve on board

PIERMONT, N.H. (AP) - Voters in the town of Piermont, New Hampshire, will decide whether a husband and wife will serve on its three-member select board.

George Mertz, the husband of Selectwoman Terri Mertz, is challenging Chairman Randy Subjeck for a three-year seat on March 14. Terri Mertz was elected last year.

Under the state's Right-to-Know Law, an official meeting occurs whenever a quorum of a public body gathers with the purpose of discussing or acting upon official business.

The Valley News reports Terri Mertz said she envisioned no problems in having a married couple serve on a board. Deputy Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said while there's no statute that prohibits spouses from sitting on a select board, conversations the two would have at home about town affairs would be subject to the Right-to-Know Law.

