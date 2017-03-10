Vt. utility workers to help with NY outages

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - More than 40 Vermont utility line workers, supervisors and mechanics are heading to Rochester, New York, to help restore power after a storm with strong wind.

The wind on Wednesday also caused damage in Vermont. Green Mountain Power restored 14,500 customers, within an average of 2 ½ hours. Two days later, in New York, there are still over 100,000 without power.

Crews will stay in New York through at least Monday to help Rochester Gas and Electric restore power and make repairs to downed lines and broken poles, barring any need to bring the team back earlier to join with crews staying in Vermont.

