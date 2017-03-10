Vt. General Fund revenues last month beat expectations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont says revenues for most state expenditures other than education and transportation came in more than 12 percent ahead of expectations last month.

Statistics released Friday found the General Fund revenues were more than $11.3 million ahead of the revenue estimate. The increase was driven by better than expected growth in both the personal and corporate income taxes.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young says it's too early to tell if the increase is anything beyond the timing of income tax refunds. She says a better assessment of the situation will be available at the end of next month.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Fund came in almost 6 percent below expectations and the Education Fund was nearly 3.7 percent ahead of projections.

