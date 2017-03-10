Mardi Gras celebration preps underway in Burlington

At Magic Hat Friday afternoon, plans were coming together to keep partygoers safe with expected subzero wind chills. It's a weekend-long celebration that has been going on for more than 20 years and it's seen a lot of different kinds of weather. The main event is the parade through downtown Saturday afternoon and, of course, music. Some concerts are indoors, but some are outside.

"Yes, it's going to be cold, but we're prepared. We've been focusing on making sure that we've got extra heaters out there around the music areas and our tents outside," said Mark Hegedus, Magic Hat president.

The Mardi Gras parade starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Click here for more details on Magic Hat Mardi Gras events.