Vt. father continues fighting for answers 13 years after daughter vanished

Almost 13 years ago, a father got the news that no parent wants to hear. His daughter had vanished and to this day police still don't know what happened to Brianna Maitland.

WCAX News spoke with Bruce Maitland, Brianna's father. He told us he's now working with private investigators to get answers.

"It's something I've kept up every year," said Bruce.

Every year for the last 13 ever since Brianna went missing. Bruce says he still thinks of her often.

"I have a room in my head where I have all those memories stored. And there's just so many things in life sometimes that just jog those memories," said Bruce.

"Day and night you wonder instead of having some kind of closure," Brianna's friend Shauna LaBelle said in March 2016.

"We've worked this case to death," Vermont State Police Maj. Glenn Hall said in 2016.

That was what friends and police told us last year on the 12th anniversary of Maitland's disappearance. It's a case that has haunted everyone involved because there have been no answers, just lingering questions.

The Montgomery 17-year-old disappeared March 19, 2004, after leaving her shift at the Black Lantern Inn. It was days before anyone noticed. Her car was found backed into the side of a farmhouse. Police say there were signs of foul play, but tips led to no solid leads.

"Every year that goes by, you have less confidence that it's going to be an answer and going to be resolved. And probably statistically that's true," said Bruce.

But Brianna's dad hopes, as he has since she disappeared, that someone, sometime will come forward.

"There's a lot of good people who want to see some resolution. Particularly the family, we want to see some resolution and until it happens, it's just never going to stop until then," said Bruce.

He says he's now working with private investigators who are holding an event this weekend to gather information. He says there will be no police, no pressure, just an opportunity for people to share information.

"Particularly anyone who has any firsthand knowledge or anything like that, or even someone that may have witnessed something years ago and thought it was nothing," said Bruce.

The walk-in campaign is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in St. Albans City. Calls may be placed to investigators at 1-802-524-3300 (ask for Bring Bri Home or the Green Mountain room) or 1-203-507-6352 or 1-413-246-9841 during those same hours. All information is welcome, no matter how trivial it may seem.

Information can also be emailed to: bringbrihome@gmail.com or called into 1-413-255-0212 during or after the event

