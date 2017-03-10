Sununu invites EPA chief to discuss clean water regulations

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu is inviting the head of the Environmental Protection Agency to New Hampshire to discuss what he believes are burdensome clean water regulations.

Sununu, a Republican, sent a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Friday. His letter references a program that requires towns that collect and dispose of storm water to get a special permit. Such disposal can pass pollutants into water systems.

Sununu says recent permit revisions added new burdens for the 44 New Hampshire municipalities that need one. He says the city of Rochester would need to spend about $25 million to comply.

Sununu says New Hampshire is committed to protecting its water resources, regardless of regulation. He writes, "if these federal mandates disappeared tomorrow, New Hampshire would not cease to keep our waters clean."

