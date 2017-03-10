Vt. cybersecurity conference draws hundreds

Two-hundred people representing companies big and small signed up for a free cybersecurity briefing in Burlington Friday. It was hosted by Champlain College and the U.S. Department of Justice.

So what are hackers looking for?

"That depends on what you have," said Sean Newell of the U.S. Department of Justice. "You could have a very sensitive trade secret that hackers are very interested in stealing, you could have the next big thing in technology, you could have litigation plans."

Or it could be all about the money.

"Huge financial blow," Kate Dodge said.

She and her husband run a small mom and pop vineyard called Putney Mountain Winery. She went to the conference to learn how to protect her business.

"Because we have a small business, there is not a lot of information out there that we can easily access. We have friends who own also a small business that was hacked, their point of sale system was hacked. It caused them huge expense," Dodge said. "As someone mentioned here it's hard to keep the business going during that process and we learned a lot from it."

Dodge says they now have separate computers for point of sale and email.

Cybersecurity is such a hot topic that several big companies at the conference didn't want to do an on-camera interview. They were afraid that would make them a target for hackers. Which is why the U.S. Department of Justice says businesses and nonprofits of all sizes should be prepared to respond to cyberthreats.

"We think it is actually extremely important because there are no targets too small for these actors, whether they are nation-state actors or pure criminal actors," Newell said. "If you have something they want, they will try to get at you through the cyber vector."

And having a system in place to detect a suspected attack and training employees is the best line of defense.