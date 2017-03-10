Quantcast

Barre man charged with luring child - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Barre man charged with luring child

Posted: Updated:
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A Barre man is charged with luring a child.

Vermont State Police say Timothy Landry, 20, solicited a juvenile girl through social media. They say it happened back in November in East Montpelier.

Landry was arrested Friday and released on conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.