Quantcast

Behind the scenes of MTV's 'Stranded' with Alex Apple - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Behind the scenes of MTV's 'Stranded' with Alex Apple

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

He left WCAX News but former Reporter Alex Apple is still on TV. Now, he's vying for a shot at a $1 million prize, but first, he'll have to survive being stranded on an island.

Alex stars in the new MTV reality show "Stranded with a Million Dollars." The 24-year-old packed his bag and headed to Fiji to compete against nine other young people for the cash. The catch-- if they want food or supplies, they have to pay for them with money from the winning pot.

Alex stopped by "The :30" to tell us all about the show. He said the competitors considered boiled root vegetables a delicacy. And he told us he got so sick, he ended up losing 22 pounds. Watch the video for much more from Alex on the show.

Now our Keith McGilvery asked Alex whether we should bet on him for the win, but he wouldn't say.

You can watch "Stranded with a Million Dollars" Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.