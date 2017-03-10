Behind the scenes of MTV's 'Stranded' with Alex Apple

He left WCAX News but former Reporter Alex Apple is still on TV. Now, he's vying for a shot at a $1 million prize, but first, he'll have to survive being stranded on an island.

Alex stars in the new MTV reality show "Stranded with a Million Dollars." The 24-year-old packed his bag and headed to Fiji to compete against nine other young people for the cash. The catch-- if they want food or supplies, they have to pay for them with money from the winning pot.

Alex stopped by "The :30" to tell us all about the show. He said the competitors considered boiled root vegetables a delicacy. And he told us he got so sick, he ended up losing 22 pounds. Watch the video for much more from Alex on the show.

Now our Keith McGilvery asked Alex whether we should bet on him for the win, but he wouldn't say.

You can watch "Stranded with a Million Dollars" Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.