Vermont State Police search for missing Fair Haven woman

Posted: Updated:
Alexandra Rooker Alexandra Rooker
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. -

Police are looking for a missing Fair Haven woman.

They say Alexandra Rooker hasn't been seen since last Friday night. The 26-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday.

She's 5-feet-5-inches tall, 105 pounds with reddish-blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and green Muck boots.

If you know where she is, contact Vermont Sate Police at 802-773-9101.

