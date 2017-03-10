Quantcast

Gov. Scott discusses the budget, border issues and much more - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Gov. Scott discusses the budget, border issues and much more

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Vermont lawmakers have suggested the governor's budget pitch would have been more polished had his administration coordinated more with its agencies.

Our political analysts say they saw further evidence of dysfunction when Gov. Phil Scott's chief of staff accused the press of failing to understand the issues in a social media post. A recent Seven Days piece posed the question whether the chief of staff is calling the shots.

We put the questions about dysfunction and power dynamics to the governor in a live interview on "The :30."

"No, not at all, we have a great team, we meet every single day. While we don't always agree on every issue, at the end of the day we're all pulling in the same direction, and I feel really, really good about the team I've put together," said Scott, R-Vermont.

We also asked the governor about recent border issues, Town Meeting Day results and whether he'll get back out on the racetrack. Watch the videos to see the full interview.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.