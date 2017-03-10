Gov. Scott discusses the budget, border issues and much more

Vermont lawmakers have suggested the governor's budget pitch would have been more polished had his administration coordinated more with its agencies.

Our political analysts say they saw further evidence of dysfunction when Gov. Phil Scott's chief of staff accused the press of failing to understand the issues in a social media post. A recent Seven Days piece posed the question whether the chief of staff is calling the shots.

We put the questions about dysfunction and power dynamics to the governor in a live interview on "The :30."

"No, not at all, we have a great team, we meet every single day. While we don't always agree on every issue, at the end of the day we're all pulling in the same direction, and I feel really, really good about the team I've put together," said Scott, R-Vermont.

We also asked the governor about recent border issues, Town Meeting Day results and whether he'll get back out on the racetrack. Watch the videos to see the full interview.