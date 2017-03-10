Quantcast

Police: Mom picked up kids while driving drunk

Erica Conaway
WELLS RIVER, Vt. -

Police say a mom was driving drunk when she picked up her kids from school.

Police say it's the second DUI for 34-year-old Erica Conaway of Groton.

They say they were called to Blue Mountain Union High School on Route 302 in Wells River Friday afternoon after someone reported a parent who was possibly intoxicated.

They say Conaway's blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.

