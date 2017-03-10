Quantcast

Orwell principal locks lips with goat - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Orwell principal locks lips with goat

Posted: Updated:
ORWELL, Vt. -

The principal at the Orwell Village School puckered up to a goat Friday.

It was all part of a challenge to students to read for 41,000 minutes.

Well, the students did that and then some reading for more than 51,000 minutes.

So in front of students, Mr. Walters locked lips with a goat.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.