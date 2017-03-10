Quantcast

Man accused of trying to sell pot in Bristol business - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Man accused of trying to sell pot in Bristol business

Posted: Updated:
BRISTOL, Vt. -

An Oregon man was reportedly stirring up trouble in Bristol Friday.

Police say 36-year-old Joshua Bley was cited for attempting to sell marijuana after trying to pass off a bag of pot to a clerk inside a business in the town.

Authorities say the Oregon man was arrested for DUI earlier in the day. They are also investigating a stalking complaint as he was reportedly following a woman through town.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.