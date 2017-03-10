H.S. girls basketball quarterfinals for Friday, 3/10

High school girls basketball quarterfinal scores for Friday, March 10th
Division 1
#5 BFA-St. Albans 34, Rice 30
#1 St. Johnsbury 45, #8 Colchester 23
Division 2
#3 Fair Haven 31, #6 Mount Abraham 28
#2 Lyndon Institute 53, #7 BFA-Fairfax 45
#1 Mill River 45, #8 Lake Region 41
#5 U-32 33, #4 Lamoille 31
Division 3
#1 Windsor 52, #8 Enosburg 22
#4 Winooski 54, #5 Williamstown 36
Division 4
#4 Cabot 44, #5 Arlington 42
#3 Craftsbury 40, #6 Proctor 36
#1 Mount St. Joseph 57, #8 Sharon 27
