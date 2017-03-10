Quantcast

H.S. girls basketball quarterfinals for Friday, 3/10

High school girls basketball quarterfinal scores for Friday, March 10th

 Division 1

#5 BFA-St. Albans 34, Rice 30
    
#1 St. Johnsbury 45, #8 Colchester 23

 Division 2

#3 Fair Haven 31, #6 Mount Abraham 28
    
#2 Lyndon Institute 53,  #7 BFA-Fairfax 45
    
#1 Mill River 45, #8 Lake Region 41
    
#5 U-32 33,  #4 Lamoille 31

 Division 3

#1 Windsor 52, #8 Enosburg 22
    
#4 Winooski 54, #5 Williamstown 36

 Division 4

#4 Cabot 44, #5 Arlington 42
    
#3 Craftsbury 40, #6 Proctor 36
    
#1 Mount St. Joseph 57, #8 Sharon 27

