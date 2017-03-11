Destination Recreation: model railroad show

"My parents took the big dive and bought me a starter set back in 1952, when I was 4 years-old," says Paul Allard of the Northwestern Vermont Model Railroad Association. "It's an imaginary world where you get to move from today's stress, to an imaginary world where the troubles don't bother you as much as today."

Their clubhouse is where the members have created a permanent layout of model trains. "The idea is to have a place that resembles northwestern Vermont," says Allard. There are features like granite quarries, mountains, even a model structure of a shed from Grand Isle. "It gives someone a chance to build something based on things they know or have seen around locally. One of the members went down, looked at Burlington Station, and came up with this rendition."

While the clubhouse setup isn't going anywhere you can get your fill of trains at the railroad show happening on Saturday at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans. "We get over 1000 adults and about over 300 children," says Ron Piro, the show's manager. "We'll have four different large layouts there, two from over in New York State, then the Vermont Garden Railroad Society."

Not only is the show a major fundraiser for the association, it also educates the public on the hobby of model trains. "To see the kids come in and they get to play on the Thomas, or they get to watch the models run -- their faces light right up," says Allard.

This hobby is a lot of work. "You build things and have something to show at the end, and you really take pride in what you accomplish," says Allard, but he says it's also lots of fun too. "I hope they remember seeing the trains run."