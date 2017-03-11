Destination Recreation: model railroad show

The Vermont Electric Power Co. has been granted a land use permit to build a $9.2 million data center in Rutland Town.
New York state's education policy-makers have voted to shorten the time students spend taking the unpopular Common Core math and English tests.
A Georgia grandmother chased an armed robber out of her store Monday morning.
A section of trail in Franconia Notch State Park is closed for maintenance.
A Highgate woman is recovering after a motorcycle crash Sunday morning on Route 15 in Johnson.
Rutland had been expecting 20 to 25 families from Syria and Iraq before President Donald Trump's immigration orders suspended the resettlement.
An 80-year-old Maine woman is in the hospital after a deer knocked her off a motorcycle while jumping across the road in New Hampshire.
Channel 3's Alex Hirsch heads to a chocolate shop in Vermont who is showing their LGTBQ Pride in a very nutty way.
