Are the prices of auto insurance rising?

"I've never had any accidents and I don't have any tickets," says driver Dan New and despite all that, he has seen his insurance rates go up. "Personally I think I am a better driver now then I was twenty years ago. I drive slower i drive attentive, so why should my insurance be more?" says New.

And he's not alone. There are all types of car insurance plans and companies out there and you have to do your research to see what works for you. But according to marketing research, a AAA study found out that middle aged married men, their premium raised by 10% just last year.



Christian Gonzalez with Triple A says, one of the reasons may be what you drive. "When the cost of a vehicle is increasing there is more of a cost in a premium," says Gonzalez. But that's not the only reason.

"Collision reports over the past five years have shown more accidents across that time even though cars are getting safer and there is more advancement in technology on that end," Gonzalez says, distracted driving is a key factor in crashes today. That is something he thinks the state is trying to get a handle on.

"Vermont has been doing a great job implementing distracted driving laws across the state. And trying to keep the roads safer so just focus on your own driving behind the wheel," says Gonzalez.

That's something Dan New says, he's been doing, but it still hasn't paid.