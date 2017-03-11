VIDEO: Hoopcats Win America East Title

The UVM men's basketball team rallied from down nine points in the second half to beat Albany 56-53 in the America East championship game Saturday at Patrick Gym.

Payton Henson had a game high 17 including a key three point play with under a minute to go that gave Vermont it's first lead of the second half. Henson then drew a charge on the defensive end that helped seal the victory.

Anthony Lamb added 12 points and ten rebounds for the Cats, who have now won 21 straight games and claimed the program's first America East tournament title since 2012.

With the win, Vermont earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. They will find out who and where they will play in the first round when the NCAA Bracket is revealed Sunday at 5:30pm on the CBS Selection Show on WCAX.