Police investigate crash in Hubbardton

HUBBARDTON, Vt. -

Police say an Orwell man was not wearing a seat belt when his car veered off the road in Hubbardton, striking several trees.

The accident happened on Route 144 Friday afternoon. Police say 68-year-old Richard Buxton was traveling west when his car left the roadway. After hitting the trees, the car came to a rest on the passenger side. Buxton was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, but we do not know his current condition. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact state police.

